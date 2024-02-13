ODOT Urging Drivers To Keep Their Eyes On The Road

(ONN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation is again urging people to pay attention to their crews on the roadways.

So far this year, 24 ODOT crews have been hit by vehicles, with 16 of them being snowplows.

ODOT calls this trend very concerning considering there haven’t been many snow days so far this year, and considering there were 56 incidents all of last year.

ODOT press secretary Matt Bruning says drivers simply need to pay attention to the road.

“It’s not hard to see our equipment but if you’re looking at your phone, you’re not looking at them, and that’s a big part of the problem.”

ODOT says when you see crews on the roads, move over and give them room to work.