ODOT Warns Of Phishing Scam
Somebody is using the name and logo of the Ohio Department of Transportation to try and scam people.
ODOT said on Tuesday that it has been made aware of suspicious emails that appear to be from ODOT requesting that people update their driver license information.
ODOT does not issue driver licenses in Ohio.
ODOT said, while the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles does issue driver licenses, the BMV is not requesting this information from anyone either.
