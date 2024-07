The Ohio Department of Transportation is letting people know of some one-day road closures in Findlay.

ODOT says Ventura Drive at County Road 99 will be closed on Tuesday, July 23 for one day for waterline installation.

The work is related to the I-75 and County Road 99 interchange project.

Additionally, Bigelow Avenue over Interstate 75 will close Wednesday, July 24, for one day for bridge maintenance.