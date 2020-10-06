ODOT’s Paint The Plow Contest To Be Held Online

The Ohio Department of Transportation’s annual Paint the Plow contest has gone virtual due to the pandemic.

Students in Kindergarten through 12th grade are urged to download the contest material, come up with their best design and then submit their entry.

ODOT is urging students to be creative, and they love to see themes of safe driving, school pride, patriotism, Ohio and the weather.

Submissions will be accepted through October 23rd.

Finalists will move onto a final round of voting that will take place on ODOT’s social media channels.

Statewide winners will be announced before Thanksgiving.

Winners will be featured online on ODOT’s social media platforms, website, weekly video series, The Loop, and other agency publications.