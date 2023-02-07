ODOT’s Safe Routes To School Program Accepting Applications

The Ohio Department of Transportation has an opportunity for Ohio school districts and their partners to apply for funding to develop and implement projects that enable and encourage children to safely walk or bike to school.

ODOT’s Safe Routes to School (SRTS) program is funded at $5 million annually, a one million dollar increase from last year.

It provides funding for infrastructure improvements such as pedestrian and bicycle crossing improvements, new or improved sidewalks, and bike racks.

It also helps fund non-infrastructure activities such as walk to school days, bike rodeos, public awareness campaigns, and educational programs.

Eligible applicants include local governments, school districts, health districts, park districts, or key non-profit partners involved in advancing safe routes to school in your community.

ODOT will make awards on a competitive basis to projects that have been identified in a School Travel Plan, Active Transportation Plan, or similar plan approved by the Department.

For full guidance on eligibility, be sure to check out the 2023 SRTS Application Guidance.

To assist local governments in developing a School Travel Plan (STP), ODOT is also accepting applications for STP development assistance.

Questions about the SRTS application process can be sent to Caitlin Harley.

Many Safe Routes to School projects have been completed throughout Ohio over the past couple of years.