Officer Francis’ Name Added To Fallen Officers Memorial

Bluffton Police Officer Dominic Francis’ name was added to the Hancock County Fallen Officers Memorial at the Fort Findlay FOP Lodge during a ceremony on Monday night.

Dominic’s name was hidden until his father and son pulled away the tape to reveal it, and family members, colleagues and friends of Dominic spent some time with the memorial.

“Dominic’s death hit our community very hard,” said Teresa White, Development Director for the Fort Findlay FOP Lodge Foundation.

“We haven’t had a fallen officer in Hancock County since the 1970s when we lost two state highway patrol troopers. So, adding Dominic’s name to the wall this year was extremely important and meaningful for his family and his colleagues and extended family who came out today to unveil his name.”

Officer Francis was struck and killed on I-75 on March 31st 2022 as he was placing stop sticks on the highway to stop a car that was fleeing from police.

The Hancock County Fallen Officer’s Memorial is located in front of the Fort Findlay FOP Lodge 20 at 1769 Romick Parkway in Findlay.

Teresa invites the public to stop by the memorial and pay their respects.

“It’s very important that people know that the ten names that are etched in stone on this memorial are ten names that died keeping us safe, died protecting the community that we live in, and we all owe them a debt of gratitude that will never be repaid, so, to stop out and say ‘thank you’ is the least anybody can do.”