Officer Places First In National Guard Shooting Competition

(From the Fostoria Police Department)

A special congratulations goes out to Fostoria Police Officer/ National Guard Member Brayden Moon, who over the weekend competed in the Adjuant General’s Match (National Guard Shooting Competition) at Camp Perry.

Officer Moon placed 1st in pistol novice class and 2nd overall in competition out of 153 participants.

Officer Moon also received the Governors Twenty Tab which represents the top 10 pistol and rifle shooters in the State of Ohio.

Officer Moon placed 1st out of those top 10, again from a field of 153 competitors!

Again, congratulations Officer Moon, we are super proud of you!

Thank you for your service to our Country and our Community!