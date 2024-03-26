Officer Who Died Rescuing People During Flood Remembered

(From the Findlay Police Department)

In memory of fallen Findlay Police Captain Allen D. McGown, mourning bands will be worn all day by all sworn Findlay Police Officers on Tuesday, March 26, 2024 from 0001 hrs. until 1159 hrs.

Capt. McGown drowned while attempting to rescue a woman during the Great Flood of 1913 in which parts of the city were under six feet of water.

His boat capsized as he attempted to rescue the woman from her flooded home.

His body was located floating in front of the Hancock County Courthouse approximately five hours later.

Captain McGown was survived by his parents, six brothers, and one sister.

Approximately 500 people were killed in Ohio as a result of the flood, including Officer William Sexton, of the Columbus Police Department.

We remember Capt. McGown for his ultimate sacrifice for the safety and protection of citizens in the City of Findlay, OH.