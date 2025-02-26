Officers Prevent Man From Jumping From Train Overpass

(From the Fostoria Police Department)

At approximately 0953 hrs, on February 25 the Fostoria Police Department received a call of a subject on the E. Center St train overpass, standing on the outside of the railing. When responding officers arrived on scene, the male subject began threatening to jump from the overpass. Officers blocked traffic and relayed with CSX to stop any incoming trains. Fostoria EMS was also called to the scene.

After approximately 15 minutes of de-escalating the situation and calming the subject down, the subject reluctantly came back to the inside of the railing. However, he then changed his mind and attempted to climb to the outside of the railing again, but officers were able to pull him back away from doing so. The subject then began fighting the officers; however, officers were able to restrain the subject and secure his movements. The subject was then taken to Fostoria ProMedica Hospital to be evaluated.

“This is just another example of how Crisis Intervention Training (CIT) is paying off in the City of Fostoria and across the nation. Officers are entering the situation in a safe but more passive manner, to de-escalate the situations by speaking to the subject first, slowing things down, instead of going straight to hands on.”

“A special thanks to the officers on scene, Officer Don Dennis, Officer Brady Jaso, Sergeant Kent Reinbolt, Captain Dan Dell, and Detective Sergeant Nate Elliott. Their hard work and dedication to training likely saved a life today.”

Police Chief Gabe Wedge

