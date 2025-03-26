Officers Recognized For Dedicated Service To Their Community

(From Tiffin Police Chief David Pauly)

Please join me in congratulating Lieutenant Jake DeMonte and Sergeant Jared Watson on reaching an incredible milestone—20 years of dedicated service with the Tiffin Police Department. Their unwavering commitment to our community, leadership within the department, and extensive contributions to public safety are truly commendable.

Lieutenant Jake DeMonte began his career with Tiffin Police in 2005. His dedication and leadership earned him promotions to Sergeant in 2015 and Lieutenant in 2021. Over the years, Lt. DeMonte has served in numerous specialized roles, including K9 Officer, Special Response Team (SRT) member and commander, and Drug Recognition Expert, where he played a critical role in identifying drug-impaired drivers. He currently serves as the Patrol Lieutenant, overseeing operations with professionalism and integrity. Throughout his career, Lt. DeMonte has received numerous department commendations and awards, including the rarely awarded Leadership Award in 2024—a testament to his exceptional service.

Sergeant Jared Watson also began his career with the Tiffin Police Department in 2005 and was promoted to Sergeant in 2013. As a shift supervisor, Sgt. Watson has demonstrated outstanding leadership, but his impact extends far beyond his daily duties. He is a longtime member and current Team Leader of the Hostage Negotiations Team (HNT), as well as the Emergency Response Unit’s Drone Team Coordinator. His dedication to community engagement is evident through his leadership in the Citizen’s Academy and Safety City program, helping to strengthen relationships between law enforcement and the citizens we serve. Sgt. Watson’s contributions have earned him numerous commendations, including the prestigious Mayor’s Award.

The dedication and professionalism of these two officers have played an essential role in making Tiffin a safer and stronger community. Please join me in celebrating Lt. DeMonte and Sgt. Watson for their 20 years of outstanding service—and hopefully many more to come!

Chief Pauly

Tiffin Police Department