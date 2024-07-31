Local News Powered by VisitFindlay.com WFIN Top Story 

Officers Uncover Evidence Of Drug Trafficking During Welfare Check

Local News

(From the Findlay Police Department)

On July 30th Officers Hackworth and Bormuth were dispatched to 522 College St. for a welfare check.

During the investigation, Officers observed suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Subsequently, Officers obtained a search warrant for the residence and located 6 grams of suspected fentanyl, a hypodermic syringe containing an unknown substance, approximately 70 scheduled prescription pills, numerous items of drug paraphernalia, over $9,000.00 in U.S. currency, and items indicative of drug trafficking.

The suspect was arrested on an unrelated arrest warrant.

Additional charges are expected pending laboratory results.

 