Officers Uncover Evidence Of Drug Trafficking During Welfare Check

(From the Findlay Police Department)

On July 30th Officers Hackworth and Bormuth were dispatched to 522 College St. for a welfare check.

During the investigation, Officers observed suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Subsequently, Officers obtained a search warrant for the residence and located 6 grams of suspected fentanyl, a hypodermic syringe containing an unknown substance, approximately 70 scheduled prescription pills, numerous items of drug paraphernalia, over $9,000.00 in U.S. currency, and items indicative of drug trafficking.

The suspect was arrested on an unrelated arrest warrant.

Additional charges are expected pending laboratory results.