Officials Concerned About SNAP Benefits Change

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP, is about to change benefit amounts that were put into place due to the COVID pandemic.

In March, benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels.

Since early 2020, anyone who was eligible was getting the maximum benefits allowed plus emergency allotment.

Randall Galbraith from Hancock County Job and Family Services told WTOL-11 that he’s concerned this may cause a spike in food insecurity.

The United Way of Hancock County says they’ve been planning for this change for months and have made sure local food pantries in the area are fully funded and stocked.