Officials Warn About Hot Vehicles As Heatwave Settles In

As this heatwave settles in, safety officials are reminding people how quickly vehicles can become dangerously hot.

“It only takes minutes to increase those temperatures when you’re talking 90-degree weather and very high humidity like we’re having this week,” said Lt. Mark Price with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

He says if you think leaving your child or pet in the car is safe because you’re just running into the store for a few minutes, you need to think again.

It only takes 10 minutes for a car to heat up 20 degrees and become deadly.

And officials say leaving a window cracked does not provide enough relief.

The Lt. says if you come across a child or pet left unattended in a parked car in hot weather to err on the side of caution and call it in because you don’t know how long they’ve been there.

These temperatures will only get hotter as the week progresses, with a high of 95 expected on Friday.