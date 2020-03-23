Officials Warn Actual Number Of Coronavirus Cases Is Much Higher

As Governor DeWine revealed the latest coronavirus number in Ohio on Monday he warned that the actual number of cases is believed to be much higher.

As of Monday there were 442 confirmed cases in Ohio and six deaths.

The six deaths were in Lucas County (1), Cuyahoga (1), Erie (1), Franklin (2) and Stark (1).

Hancock County has one confirmed case that was announced on Sunday.

Health officials expect the number of cases to increase significantly in the coming days and weeks.

People experiencing coronavirus symptoms of shortness of breath, cough, fever of 100.4 or higher and fatigue should call the Blanchard Valley Hospital COVID-19 testing center at 419-423-7890.

In Hancock County, people call also call 419 425 9999 for coronavirus information.

The director of the Ohio Department of Health, Dr. Amy Acton, saluted nursing home workers, saying they’re doing a heroic job.

“I’m hearing amazing stories from the front lines. Staff are working tirelessly to take care of residents.”

She says people are also coming by and doing things in the windows that are lifting the spirits of the residents and staff.

At the governor’s Monday update he also announced a hiring freeze in state government, with exceptions for positions that provide a direct response to the coronavirus pandemic, safety and security and direct care or institutional services.