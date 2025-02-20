Officials Warn Of Unpaid Tolls Scam

(ONN) – Federal and state officials are warning about an unpaid tolls scam that’s going around.

Many are getting texts about unpaid tolls, but don’t fall for it.

The Federal Trade Commission says the link on the text messages could allow scammers to steal a phone owner’s personal information — as well as money.

Officials say the texts impersonate toll-collecting agencies and appear to come from international phone numbers.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says people should delete the text and not reply.