OG’s White Breaks Record For Most Career Points Scored

Ottawa-Glandorf’s Colin White set a new school record for most points scored in a career in boys basketball.

“Not only was this a school record, but a Putnam County record as well,” the school said on their Facebook page.

The school said the previous record was 1,693 points and was held by Tim Pollitz during his career from 2001-2004.

Colin broke the record during the January 26th game against Van Wert.

The school said Colin was at 1,723 points heading into Friday night’s game against Celina.

See their full schedule by clicking here.

Last summer, White committed to play college basketball at Ohio State.