OH! Fame Holding Virtual Open Houses For 2021 Candidates

The Ohio Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (OH! FAME) based in Findlay is hosting two virtual open houses/job recruitment events.

Tricia Valasek, Executive Director for Raise the Bar Hancock County, says even in spite of COVID, Northwest Ohio manufacturers are seeing an increase in production and hiring demands, and one of the positions most companies need to fill is supported by OH! FAME.

On with WFIN’s Chris Oaks, she explains how the OH! FAME program works.

“FAME produces tremendous outcomes. In fact, a recent study by Opportunity America and the Brookings Institution found that FAME graduates earned a median $98,000 per year, that is $45,000 more per year than the earnings of other career and technical graduates from the same colleges. FAME students are also more likely to graduate from technical trade programs than non-FAME graduates (80% vs. 29%). With the opportunity for high wages, stable employment, and a two-year degree with little to no debt, the OH! FAME program should certainly be a consideration for anyone holding a high school degree on or before June 30, 2021,” Valasek added.

She says, even in this COVID era, seven manufacturers are preparing to hire, pay a competitive wage ($15+ per hour), and cover one-half of an employee’s associate degree tuition and fees to be in the OH! FAME program.

Findlay (Molten, Nissin Brake Ohio, ZF, Freudenberg-NOK Sealing Technologies, Graham Packaging), Upper Sandusky (Kalmbach Feeds), and North Baltimore (The D.S. Brown Company) companies are seeking candidates to hire and support through OH! FAME.

Individuals hired will work first shift three days per week and attend Owens Community College-Findlay Campus two days per week starting in August 2021.

Several companies, however, are eager to hire individuals in early 2021 who will then start the split schedule in August alongside their OH! FAME cohort peers.

Individuals interested in learning more about the companies seeking candidates and/or the OH! FAME program should attend one of the upcoming virtual open houses using their computer or mobile device (video and audio required).

The virtual open houses will be Tuesday, January 5 from 5:00-6:30 p.m. and Friday, January 8 from 9:00-10:30 a.m.

Pre-registration is required. Registration may be completed at www.ohfame.org/event.

OH! FAME of Findlay-Hancock County’s second-ever incoming cohort was welcomed during a signing day event in August ( pictured below).

Read more about that here.