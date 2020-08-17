OH! FAME Program Holds Signing Day Event

The Ohio Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (OH! FAME) of Findlay-Hancock County has welcomed its second-ever incoming cohort with a signing day event.

The OH! FAME “earn while you learn” program brings local manufacturers and educators together to create a skilled workforce pipeline and pathway to area jobs

Gabe Heilman (in the middle in the picture) says he’s already learned a lot in his time with Molten Corporation.

Toshi Yamate, President of Molten North America, says participating in the program is an investment in the company’s future.

Five manufacturers in Findlay and Hancock County have partnered with Raise the Bar – Hancock County and Owens Community College (Findlay Campus) to sponsor this years class which has eight students.

Brendon Iliff (Arlington, OH), Ball Corporation; Ryder Egbert (Mount Blanchard, OH), Gabe Heilman (Findlay, OH) and Isaiah Wolford (Arcadia, OH), Molten; Cory Warnecke (Ottawa, OH), Nissin Brake Ohio; Lincoln Bockbrader (Perrysburg, OH) and Clay Santos (McComb, OH), Simona-PMC; and Conner Klaft (Holland, OH), Veoneer.

Learn more about the OH! FAME program by clicking here.