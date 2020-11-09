OH! Fame Seeking Recruits For 2021 Cohort

The Ohio Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (OH! FAME) of Findlay-Hancock County is taking applications for its 2021 cohort.

Tricia Valasek, manager of Raise the Bar – Hancock County spoke with WFIN’s Chris Oaks about how the program works.

She says the OH! FAME ‘earn while you learn’ program brings local manufacturers and educators together to create a skilled workforce pipeline and pathway to area jobs.

High school seniors, graduates, veterans, and career changers are all encouraged to look into the program to see if it’s right for them.

She says they have 13 slots in the program among seven different employers in their 2021 cohort.

Learn more about the program and get details about how to apply by going to the Raise the Bar website here.

OH! FAME of Findlay-Hancock County’s second-ever incoming cohort was welcomed during a signing day event in August ( pictured above). Read more about that here.