Ohio Adds To Tornado Record With Another Touching Down

(ONN) – 2024 is one for the record books as Ohio notches its 65th tornado of the season.

In southwest Ohio, the National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Warren County in the early morning hours of Tuesday.

The tornado had an eight-mile path that lasted 10 minutes with wind speeds nearing 100 miles per hour.

The tornado also impacted Clinton County.

This is the 65th tornado of this year, further adding to the total that makes this the most active season in recorded history.

The previous record was 62 tornadoes in 1992.

The tornado caused some damage to the homes in its path.