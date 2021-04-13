Ohio Advises Vaccine Providers To Pause Use Of J&J Vaccine

Shortly after the news surfaced on Tuesday that the FDA and CDC were recommending a pause on administering Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose COVID vaccine, Governor DeWine issued a brief statement advising all vaccine providers in the state to halt the shots for now.

Governor DeWine tweeted “we are advising all Ohio vaccine providers to temporarily pause using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.”

His tweet included a statement explaining that the move is in response to a statement by the FDA and CDC recommending a pause following extremely rare blood-clotting events of six people in the U.S. after receiving the vaccine.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was the one being administered to University of Findlay students at a series of recent clinics.

The university sent students the following message regarding the vaccine.

To the UF Community:

Given Governor DeWine’s request this morning to pause administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, UF is canceling the student vaccination clinic scheduled for this Wednesday. Once permission is given to resume vaccinations, new times will be scheduled. For more information regarding this, please see the Joint CDC and FDA Statement on Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine.