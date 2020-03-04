Ohio AG Establishes Robocall Enforcement Unit

(ONN) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has announced a new robocall enforcement unit.

The team will be comprised of investigators and attorneys to inspect possible scams people report.

He says the best way to avoid being scammed is to not answer numbers you don’t recognize.

“Part of the reason we don’t want you to answer the phone is because they won’t get to run their scam, but also because when you answer that call you go on a list of people who answer robocalls.”

He says Ohioans received more than two billion robocalls last year.

You can make a report by texting ‘robo’ to the number 888-111 and by visiting ohioprotects.org.