Ohio AG Joins Effort To Stop Student Loan Debt Forgiveness

(ONN) – Ohio’s attorney general is working to stop billions in student loan debt from being forgiven.

Attorney General Dave Yost filed a brief with the US Supreme Court along with 19 other states, arguing that the Executive Branch does not have unlimited policy-making power.

The US Secretary of Education plans to wipe away an estimated $6 billion in student loan debt.

President Biden previously announced that he would forgive up to $10,000 in federal student loans for people with annual incomes of $125,000 or less, and an additional $10,000 for people who received Pell grants, which is federal money allotted for low-income students who want to pursue higher education.