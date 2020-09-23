Ohio AG Sues To Prevent Payment Of Nuclear Bailout Money

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has taken the first step toward blocking a fee on Ohioans’ electric bills that’s at the center of a nearly $61 million bribery scheme.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that Yost filed a lawsuit in Franklin County asking a judge to block payments to Energy Harbor, which owns two nuclear plants in northern Ohio, slated to hit Ohioans’ electric bills in January.

These fees for the nuclear company, previously called FirstEnergy Solutions, are at the center of a federal investigation that allegedly involves former GOP speaker Larry Householder, former Ohio Republican Party chairman Matt Borges and three others.