Ohio AG Wants To Give $1,000 To Police Officers

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost wants the state’s police officers to receive a bonus for working during the pandemic.

In a letter to the governor and state lawmakers, he proposes creating the Law Enforcement Support Program, which would make at least $1,000 in premium pay eligible to Ohio officers who’ve served during the pandemic.

Yost points out that police officers have been not been able to work from home or maintain a six-foot social distance on the job, but have remained on the frontlines.

He says the money for the program would come from the federal American Rescue Plan.

This is National Police Week and people are being encouraged to Light Ohio Blue this week.