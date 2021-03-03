Ohio AG Warning Of Vaccine Phone Scam

Last spring, scammers were using COVID-19 to scare people out of money, now they’re taking advantage of the vaccine.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is warning Ohioans about phone scams involving COVID-19 vaccines.

He says the scammer calls and says for a certain fee you can get to the front of the line and get a vaccine immediately.

Yost says that’s a scam and the scammer will gladly take your money and run but you won’t be any closer to the front of the line.

This is National Consumer Protection Week, and Yost says he wants all Ohioans to stay safe and informed when it comes to scams.