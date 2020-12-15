Ohio AG Warns Of Potential Vaccine-Related Scams

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is warning residents about potential scams as the first Ohioans start receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

He says con artists may begin contacting people, claiming to be on the vaccination distribution team and asking for personal information in order to push victims “to the front of the line.”

Yost also says cards may be distributed to consumers that have been provided the first dose of a two-dose vaccine.

The cards will likely be used to simply remind people to get their second dose, not as official “passports” to gain entry into bars, restaurants or other public areas, or to bypass public health orders.

Therefore, any attempts to buy these cards will be fruitless.

