Ohio Among States Suing To Prevent Student Loan Forgiveness

(ONN) – Ohio and six other states have filed a lawsuit to block the Biden administration’s new student loan forgiveness plan.

That plan was expected to roll out this fall.

The seven Republican-led states are claiming they have documents showing the Department of Education intends to provide some of the student debt relief as early as this week.

The lawsuit claims that would violate a statute prohibiting the education secretary from implementing a rule sooner than sixty days after its publication.

The six other states involved in the lawsuit are: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, and North Dakota.