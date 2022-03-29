Ohio Attorney General Pushing For Bail Reform

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is laying out a case for a proposed overhaul of the state’s current bail system.

Yost says he supports an Ohio House Republican proposal to amend the state’s constitution on how a bond is determined.

Yost said the current system sets bail by the severity of the crime, and the amendment would allow judges to raise the amount based on a risk to the public if the accused posted bond.

Yost said the proposal would have judges consider the suspect’s criminal record, risk of flight, and the seriousness of the offense.

Read more about the proposal by clicking here.