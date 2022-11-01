Ohio Auditor In Findlay

Ohio Auditor Keith Faber was in Findlay on Tuesday and met with city and county leaders.

Faber said he talked with the Hancock County Commissioners and Hancock County Auditor about jobs and the economy, and also how to spend the federal American Rescue Plan Act money and invest it properly.

Faber also met with the Findlay-Hancock County Alliance and Chamber of Commerce to discuss jobs and workforce training.

Faber says “if you see something, say something” when it comes to something in government you believe isn’t working right, and visit ohioauditor.gov or call 1-866-FRAUD-OH to let his office know about it.

“We’re always looking to make sure government works better, faster and cheaper, and to catch the people who lie, steal and cheat the government.”

Faber, a Republican, is being challenged by Democrat Taylor Sappington in the election on November 8th.

(picture courtesy of the Ohio Auditor’s Office)