Ohio Bars, Restaurants Ordered Closed Amid Coronavirus Threat

Governor DeWine has issued an order closing all bars and restaurants in Ohio to inside dining beginning at 9 p.m. Sunday.

He says the order is designed to lessen the spread of the coronavirus.

He didn’t say how long the order will be in place.

The governor said establishments can stay open for carry-out and delivery, but what we can’t have is people congregating in bars or restaurants.

He said he knows this will impact many workers and the state will work to mitigate that impact.

As for the new numbers, Dr. Amy Acton said it’s getting increasingly difficult to give out accurate numbers because they’re pouring in so quickly, but as of 2 pm Sunday there were 37 positive cases in 11 counties. (Belmont 2, Butler 6, Cuyahoga 14, Franklin 3, Lorain 2, Lucas 1, Medina 1, Stark 3 , Summit 2, Trumbull 2, Tuscarawas 1)