Ohio Bars & Restaurants Struggling As Pandemic Continues

Ohio restaurants and bars are still having trouble making ends meet as the pandemic drags on.

The latest poll from the Ohio Restaurant Association shows 80 percent of restaurants don’t even expect to break even this year.

President John Barker says the limits on eateries and bars put into place because of the pandemic are making it so owners can’t make enough money.

He says more than half of those who responded to the poll say theyve lost 20 to 70 percent of their business during the pandemic.

56 percent of restaurants believe theyll be forced to close within nine months if they continue operating at their current capacity.

Less than 25 percent of restaurants think they can stay open indefinitely.