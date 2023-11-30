Ohio Bill To Ban Diversity Training In Higher Education Stalls

(ONN) – A Republican-sponsored bill that would ban nearly all diversity and inclusion training requirements at Ohio’s public colleges and universities doesn’t have the votes to move forward in the legislature, according to the House leader.

Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens told reporters that he will not push the legislation to a floor vote in the GOP-dominated house, as it simply doesn’t have enough support.

The multifaceted measure would drastically change the way students learn and faculty teach across the nation’s fourth-largest public university system and comes alongside efforts of other Republican-led states targeting diversity, equity, and inclusion in higher education.

Supporters of the measure have called it necessary to help protect conservative speech on campuses.

University students and faculty have spoken out against the bill saying it encourages censorship.