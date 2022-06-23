Ohio BMV Announces New Online Services

The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles says it’s launching new services to save Ohioans time and money.

Starting Monday, drivers will be able to renew their driver license online, adding to the list of services through the BMV that can now be completed on their newly-updated website, rather than in-person.

Then in July, Ohioans will be able to transfer a vehicle title and take the written portion of the driver exam online.

The Ohio BMV also recently announced that it’s expanding its self-service kiosk program and making it permanent.

The Findlay Meijer was one of the first locations in the state to have one of the new self-service kiosks.

Get more on the program and see the full list of locations by clicking here.