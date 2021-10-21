Ohio BMV Fixes Plane Mistake On New Plate Design

Seconds after the state unveiled the new Ohio license plate on Thursday morning people started commenting on how the plane was oriented in the wrong direction.

The Ohio BMV later posted a correction, saying they regretted the error, and that the correct image will be included on the new plates.

Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio BMV Registrar Charlie Norman unveiled Ohio’s new standard license plate on Thursday morning.

The new plate will be available to drivers starting December 29th.

Ohio last updated its standard license plate design in 2013.