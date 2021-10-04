Ohio BMV Offering Online License Reprint Option

Ohio drivers can now order a copy of their license from the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles without ever leaving home.

A reprint of driver licenses and identification cards can be requested online.

Previously, people could only obtain a driver license or ID renewal by visiting a Deputy Registrar location.

BMV officials say they expect that will save Ohioans half-a-million visits to their offices every year.

The service is unavailable to customers who need to make changes to their name, address, or other identifiers on their license. In this instance, customers must visit a Deputy Registrar License Agency.

Learn more about the new option by clicking here.