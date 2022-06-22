Ohio BMV Self-Service Kiosk Program Permanent And Expanding

The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles is expanding its self-service kiosk program and making it permanent.

The system allows customers to renew and print vehicle registrations and license-plate stickers.

BMV officials say the BMV Express kiosks have become very popular since they were introduced in October and are averaging 1,500 transactions per week.

The program started out with nine kiosks and has expanded to 18.

The Findlay Meijer was one of the first locations in the state to have one of the new self-service kiosks.

The Meijer on Elida Road in Lima now has one of the kiosks.

