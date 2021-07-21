Ohio BMV Warning About Postcard Scam

The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles is warning Ohioans of a scam.

The agency says someone is sending fraudulent postcards to Ohio residents advising that they have an expired driver license or identification card and the process to update the information.

The Ohio BMV says the postcard is riddled with grammatical errors and prompts the reader to visit a non-official website.

People should be aware that these are not BMV-issued postcards and the genuine BMV website is bmv.ohio.gov.

The public can contact the Ohio BMV at (844) 644-6268 or visiting bmv.ohio.gov.