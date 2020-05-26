Ohio BMV’s Busy On First Day Back Open

There were long lines when the Bureau of Motor Vehicles location on County Road 140 in Findlay reopened on Tuesday morning.

Customers we spoke with said the line must’ve been about 100 people deep, and stretched into the parking lot.

They said once they got inside things went pretty quickly, as the BMV had six windows open.

We spoke with Joyce, who was renewing her license.

She said she got in line at 8:15 and was done at around 10:45.

Officials are reminding people that many services can be completed online by going to the Ohio BMV’s website.

People can change their address, order or renew plates and pay fees all online.

The state also says that due to their emergency order, all expired license and ID cards are still valid.