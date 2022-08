Two Ohio boys are vying for the title of the nation’s top mullet.

8-year-old Dale Ramsey, of Pataskala, and 4-year-old Jameson Redd, of Delaware, are among the Top 25 finalists for the kids USA Mullet Championships.

The youngster with the best neck-warmer gets $2,500 in cash.

Voting is now open and runs through Friday at mulletchamp.com.