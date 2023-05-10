Ohio Brings Back Previous Tourism Slogan

Wednesday was Ohio Tourism Day and Governor DeWine announced Ohio is going back to an old slogan to promote tourism in the state.

The state’s tourism catch-phrase – ‘Ohio, Find It Here’, is no more.

DeWine announced that it is being replaced with: ‘Ohio, The Heart Of It All’.

“‘The Heart Of It All’ was Ohio’s brand from the 1980s through 2001, but it still holds a special place in the hearts of so many Ohioans,” the governor said.

DeWine says Ohio is the heart of opportunity, adventure, technology, family, education and creativity.