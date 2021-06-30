Ohio CCW Pandemic Order Expiring

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says the pandemic order allowing people to apply for a CCW license in any county in Ohio will expire and not be renewed.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says, as of July 1st, 2021, it will no longer be allowed to accept CCW applications from non-adjacent counties.

The Sheriff’s Office says their office is allowed to accept applications from Hancock, Seneca, Wyandot, Hardin, Allen, Putnam, Henry, and Wood Counties.

In 2020, sheriff’s offices in Ohio issued 169,232 CCW licenses, which was an increase of 27.8 percent from the year before.

They also rejected 1,777 applicants who failed to meet state-mandated requirements and revoked 429 licenses for causes including felony convictions and mental incompetence, as required by law.

You can go over the Ohio Attorney General’s annual CCW report by clicking here.