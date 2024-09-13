Ohio City A Finalist To Become New Home Of Major Film Festival

(ONN) – A city in southwest Ohio is in the running to become the new home of a major event in the film world.

Cincinnati was named a finalist for consideration to be the new home of the Sundance Film Festival.

The Sundance Institute announced that the Queen City is advancing in the selection process along with Boulder, Colorado, and Park City-Salt Lake City, Utah- the festival’s current home.

Sundance will stay in Utah for the next two years.

The winning host city is expected to be announced in late winter or early spring of next year and the festival will be held there starting in 2027.

The Sundance Film Festival is considered a premiere showcase for independent films and filmmakers from around the world.