Ohio Close To Breaking Tornado Record

(ONN) – We’ve had some wild weather this spring in the Buckeye State and we are on course to break the all-time state tornado record.

There have been 62 tornadoes in Ohio so far this year, and these are official tornadoes by National Weather Service surveys.

They confirmed that they were, at least on the ground for some point of their track, and that is a number that we have never seen, at least at this point into this season, that is across the entire state of Ohio.

So, let’s put it in perspective as far as historical terms.

1992 holds the standing record of 62 tornadoes, now in 2024, with plenty of time left in the year we’ve already tied that number and we’ll very likely be breaking that in the coming weeks ahead.