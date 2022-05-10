Ohio Committee Advances Social Media Censorship Bill

An Ohio House committee has passed a bill intended to prevent social media sites from censoring expressions based on the user’s viewpoint.

The bill reflects concern about social media sites restricting users, including the permanent suspension of Donald Trump’s Twitter account.

House Bill 441 wouldn’t give the state the power to enforce a censorship ban, however, it would allow Ohioans to file a civil lawsuit against social media companies with over 50 million U.S. users that restrict people from using their sites.

The Civil Justice Committee advanced the bill.

Get more on the bill by clicking here.