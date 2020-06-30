Ohio Couple Gets Pizza With Pepperoni Swastika

Two Little Caesars Pizza employees were fired after a Cleveland-area couple found a swastika arranged in pepperoni on a pizza they picked up over the weekend.

The employees said the pizza was an internal joke and was never meant to be sold to a customer.

Jason and Misty Laska, of Brook Park, say nothing about the pizza was funny.

The pizza company says they denounce racism and immediately fired the employees.

They also contacted the family directly to apologize.

(picture courtesy of Jason and Misty Laska)