Ohio Creates DORA Map Showing All In The State

(ONN) – The Ohio Division of Liquor Control released an interactive map of all the designated outdoor refreshment areas in the state.

This tool shows the DORA boundaries and locations and puts all information in one spot.

It also includes the hours of operation and holiday schedules.

There are 167 designated areas across Ohio for residents and tourists to explore.

Each city or town will have specific cups to give to you to take your drink on the go from their particular business.

The City of Findlay’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) opened in May of 2021 in downtown.

A DORA is a specific area in which alcoholic beverages may be sold by licensed liquor establishments for outdoor consumption.

The city says the DORA is designed to make it easier to stroll within the district and support local restaurants and bars.