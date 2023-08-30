Ohio Creates School Bus Safety Task Force
Governor Mike DeWine has announced the formation of a working task force to look into school bus safety in Ohio.
DeWine made the announcement in suburban Cleveland at the Mentor School District’s bus garage, where he met with bus inspectors from the state highway patrol.
The governor said the task force will look at every aspect of bus safety.
“From construction of the buses, to maintenance, to the inspections, we’ll get into issues like seat belts.”
DeWine says buses remain the best way to get students to and from school.
An elementary student in Ohio was killed last week when he was ejected from a bus during a collision with a minivan near Springfield.
There is always more that can be done when it comes to the safety of children, and I believe we have an obligation to take a holistic look at the safety of our school buses. https://t.co/W3aMJ6Eesd pic.twitter.com/mEYqTwjE1C
— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 30, 2023