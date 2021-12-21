Ohio Deer Hunters Enjoy Extra Gun Weekend

Ohio hunters harvested 9,392 deer during the extra weekend of gun hunting on Saturday, December 18th and Sunday, December 19th, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

That number is down from the 15,203 deer that hunters harvested during the extra weekend in 2020.

Over the past three years, hunters checked an average of 12,734 deer during the same two-day period.

The top 10 counties for deer taken during the 2021 two-day deer gun season include: Coshocton (307), Tuscarawas (287), Licking (256), Guernsey (236), Ashtabula (232), Knox (229), Carroll (220), Muskingum (219), Ashland (210), and Holmes (208).

After hunters checked 70,413 deer during the weeklong deer gun season November 29th – December 5th, the total harvest during the 2021 gun hunting season was 79,805 deer.

Hunters harvested an average of 78,014 deer during the nine days of deer gun hunting over the past three years.

In addition, young hunters harvested 7,634 whitetails during the two-day youth gun season, November 20 – 21, and archery hunters have checked 82,145 deer through Sunday, December 19th.