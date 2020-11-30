Ohio Deer Hunters Finding Success In Archery Season

Hunters have been having a lot of success during Ohio’s deer-bow season so far.

The harvest rate is up 11 percent from the average over the last three seasons.

Full details are in the following news release from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Ohio’s deer-gun season is Monday, Nov. 30, through Sunday, Dec. 6, as well as Dec. 19-20.

Deer-muzzleloader season is Saturday, Jan. 2, through Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.

Ohio’s 2020 white-tailed deer archery hunting season has proven to be bountiful for many Buckeye State hunters, with 74,892 deer taken through Wednesday, Nov. 25, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. This represents an 11% increase from the average harvest total from the same date during the past three seasons, which is 67,318.

The top 10 counties for deer taken by archery hunters so far during Ohios 2020 archery hunting season include: Coshocton (2,689), Licking (2,232), Tuscarawas (2,146), Ashtabula (2,021), Knox (1,910), Holmes (1,856), Muskingum (1,806), Trumbull (1,748), Guernsey (1,599), and Richland (1,505).

*Hancock County has had 582 deer taken so far while Putnam County has had 351 taken, both increases over last year.

“Ohio’s archery season for white-tailed deer is enjoyed by thousands of hunters,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker. “We hope you have the chance to get out this fall. The hunting season provides the chance to make cherished memories with family and friends.”

Deer tend to be highly active during October and November because of the breeding season, making these months popular for many Ohio bowhunters. The top five days for bowhunter success so far in 2020 were Saturday, Oct. 31 (4,374 deer checked); Saturday, Nov. 14 (3,995); Saturday, Nov. 7 (3,475); Saturday, Sept. 26 (2,687); and Friday, Nov. 13 (2,552). Participation remains high for all hunters, with 299,573 permits sold or issued through Wednesday, Nov. 24. Ohios deer-archery season began in September and is open until Feb. 7, 2021.

Ohio is a popular hunting destination for many out-of-state hunters. The top five states for purchasing a nonresident hunting license in Ohio include: Pennsylvania (6,954 permits sold), Michigan (4,515), West Virginia (3,321), North Carolina (2,955), and New York (2,335).